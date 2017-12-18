Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 18, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Morning showers;30;25;WSW;18;82%;82%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;24;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;N;10;64%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;16;8;Mostly cloudy;14;9;NE;12;56%;36%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;12;7;Periods of rain;11;7;ENE;16;68%;88%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;8;3;Periods of sun;7;5;W;12;91%;35%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sun, then clouds;-3;-9;Cloudy, p.m. snow;1;-3;S;14;81%;88%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;9;-2;Sunny;9;0;SSE;10;68%;1%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;-6;-24;Sunny and colder;-14;-27;ENE;8;82%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Couple of t-storms;35;23;ENE;12;61%;86%;13

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;16;5;Partly sunny;12;6;N;9;67%;43%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;24;17;Sun and clouds;24;17;WSW;20;59%;51%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, nice;21;7;Sun and clouds, nice;23;10;SE;7;42%;6%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;A few showers;31;23;ESE;10;74%;98%;7

Bangalore, India;Turning out cloudy;26;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;ENE;13;55%;3%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Nice with some sun;29;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;NNE;18;37%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;13;4;Periods of sun;12;3;NNE;16;58%;8%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;6;-6;Partly sunny;4;-5;WSW;12;25%;6%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow showers;3;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-4;W;11;55%;28%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;3;-2;Rain and snow shower;2;1;WSW;9;95%;78%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;22;5;Sunshine, pleasant;22;7;ESE;9;58%;30%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;27;18;A t-storm in spots;27;17;E;16;64%;60%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;3;-4;Partly sunny;1;-4;NNW;12;69%;8%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;8;2;Partly sunny;6;3;WSW;6;82%;42%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Showers of rain/snow;4;-1;Partly sunny;2;-2;WNW;7;58%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;3;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-5;NW;7;65%;3%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;22;17;Cloudy with a shower;23;18;NE;17;62%;61%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A touch of a.m. rain;32;19;A t-storm in spots;30;18;SW;7;45%;65%;4

Busan, South Korea;Warmer;8;-1;Mostly sunny, cold;5;-4;NW;13;49%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;16;High clouds and warm;25;16;NNE;10;60%;0%;1

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, windy;22;15;Plenty of sunshine;23;16;SSE;37;52%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;27;19;Mostly sunny;26;19;ENE;5;68%;37%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;NNE;18;62%;52%;5

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;8;5;Areas of morning fog;10;-1;WNW;19;56%;6%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, pleasant;33;23;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;15;68%;28%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;2;1;Rather cloudy;3;1;SSE;6;90%;42%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;25;20;High clouds;25;21;N;19;59%;3%;5

Dallas, United States;Areas of morning fog;14;14;Mild with heavy rain;18;10;WSW;7;94%;90%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ENE;20;80%;79%;4

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Partly sunny;23;11;WNW;12;45%;0%;3

Denver, United States;Not as cool;14;-1;Mostly sunny;13;2;SSW;9;37%;2%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;N;7;62%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower;34;24;Some sun, a t-storm;29;24;NE;6;74%;61%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;9;5;A shower in spots;12;9;SW;18;95%;64%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;11;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;3;N;11;34%;15%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny intervals;16;10;Partly sunny;17;12;ESE;19;65%;26%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;20;9;Plenty of sun;21;8;NNE;18;36%;0%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;Partly sunny;29;17;NE;11;51%;66%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;28;20;E;15;59%;2%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A snow shower;2;-1;Periods of sun;1;-1;W;8;97%;16%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;30;20;High clouds;30;21;N;13;55%;44%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;18;10;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;NNE;18;38%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;28;20;Mostly cloudy;26;19;NNE;4;66%;44%;1

Hyderabad, India;Increasing clouds;29;14;Sun, some clouds;28;13;ENE;10;40%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;22;8;Hazy sunshine;23;9;NNE;7;53%;3%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and cooler;8;7;A shower in places;10;5;NNE;15;77%;79%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;30;24;Cloudy with showers;31;25;WNW;16;73%;94%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;31;21;Sunny and nice;31;21;WSW;11;38%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;31;18;Becoming cloudy;28;16;ENE;11;36%;62%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;10;-3;Clouds and sun;10;-1;WNW;6;30%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;24;16;Hazy sunshine;28;16;NNE;19;22%;7%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;19;4;Partial sunshine;20;6;E;6;66%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Sunny and very warm;35;21;NNW;11;29%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Wet snow;1;-2;Snow;-1;-3;NW;22;85%;82%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;24;NNE;11;61%;26%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;30;23;Low clouds;30;22;SSW;9;75%;63%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunshine, pleasant;24;13;Hazy sunshine;26;14;NNW;8;63%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;7;73%;79%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler;17;3;A t-storm in spots;15;3;ENE;16;59%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;SW;11;76%;66%;7

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;22;18;Inc. clouds;23;19;S;12;75%;31%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;14;7;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;ENE;10;77%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;7;0;Partly sunny;6;5;WSW;11;87%;28%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;22;10;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;ENE;8;44%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;29;24;Variable cloudiness;30;24;SW;9;69%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;11;3;Partly sunny;12;-1;NE;8;52%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;More clouds than sun;30;27;Mostly sunny;31;27;NE;17;63%;21%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;28;24;Cloudy with showers;28;24;NNE;10;87%;100%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with showers;27;25;Periods of rain;30;25;ENE;8;77%;87%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun, hot;33;23;A shower or t-storm;35;16;SE;29;42%;100%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;Some sun, pleasant;23;9;ENE;6;45%;10%;5

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;E;12;65%;2%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;-1;-4;Mostly cloudy;-2;-6;NNW;23;69%;58%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and breezy;31;24;Sunshine and breezy;31;24;ENE;25;63%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;21;15;Mostly cloudy;22;16;ENE;14;55%;45%;4

Montreal, Canada;Snow;-8;-10;A wintry mix;4;-4;W;13;86%;82%;0

Moscow, Russia;A snow shower;0;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;1;0;E;12;83%;72%;0

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;Partly sunny;32;22;NE;10;46%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;26;15;A shower or two;24;14;NE;23;65%;61%;9

New York, United States;Variable cloudiness;8;4;Partly sunny;11;3;W;22;59%;7%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partial sunshine;21;13;Cloudy;19;12;NE;8;64%;38%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and cold;-16;-22;Mostly sunny, cold;-17;-24;S;9;79%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;9;2;Some sun, a shower;9;-2;WNW;18;58%;55%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rather cloudy;-1;-6;A bit of ice;-2;-3;N;3;72%;66%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little a.m. snow;-8;-9;A little icy mix;4;-6;W;24;86%;66%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, downpours;29;25;Heavy showers;28;25;NW;16;83%;93%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;25;An afternoon shower;33;24;NNW;10;73%;69%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;30;23;Spotty showers;29;23;E;12;79%;70%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;8;1;Partly sunny;7;2;WNW;6;81%;35%;1

Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;20;15;Mostly sunny;23;15;SSE;22;51%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;30;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;N;19;47%;29%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;32;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;ENE;14;65%;33%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;21;E;7;46%;3%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;1;-5;Partly sunny;0;-2;WSW;7;72%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;3;-11;Sunny and colder;-5;-17;SE;11;55%;45%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, nice;21;10;A little rain;20;11;SE;13;58%;85%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;17;4;Plenty of sun;17;6;E;5;60%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;25;A little rain;30;25;SE;15;65%;82%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow, then rain;6;2;Some sleet;4;1;SW;23;72%;79%;0

Riga, Latvia;Areas of morning fog;1;-2;Partly sunny;2;-4;N;3;96%;47%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;33;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;WSW;11;70%;55%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;Sunny and nice;22;7;ENE;6;40%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunny and chilly;9;-2;Chilly with some sun;9;-3;NE;9;61%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;1;-4;Low clouds;-2;-4;SSE;8;84%;2%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sun;16;7;Mostly sunny;15;9;SW;10;67%;55%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sun;26;17;An afternoon shower;27;17;ENE;16;63%;64%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;28;24;A shower in spots;29;25;ENE;19;74%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;26;18;Partly sunny, humid;26;18;N;15;76%;30%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;23;1;Plenty of sunshine;20;-1;ENE;10;25%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Increasing clouds;29;14;Sunny and nice;32;16;SW;9;33%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny;29;22;N;14;73%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;14;4;Sunny and pleasant;18;1;ESE;7;74%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;9;6;Rain, becoming heavy;9;3;SSW;26;84%;92%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Rain/snow showers;3;-5;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-10;NNW;10;40%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny and chilly;8;2;Plenty of sunshine;10;3;NNW;20;51%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;N;18;72%;55%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy;2;-3;A snow shower;0;-9;W;16;81%;71%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower in spots;30;23;ENE;16;72%;69%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of clouds;2;-4;Partly sunny;0;-2;SW;8;81%;6%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;28;23;Mostly sunny, warmer;34;26;N;24;53%;54%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;16;14;A little rain;16;14;NE;15;76%;85%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. snow shower;2;0;Periods of sun;2;-1;SSW;7;93%;27%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;10;1;Mostly sunny;9;1;NE;6;76%;12%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;9;0;Mostly sunny, mild;11;2;NNW;9;63%;22%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;13;2;Plenty of sunshine;14;5;W;8;27%;40%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;26;16;Cloudy and very warm;26;17;ENE;7;46%;1%;1

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;10;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-5;ENE;6;44%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;9;1;Mostly sunny;12;1;NNE;12;63%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Freezing drizzle;4;2;A bit of rain;6;-1;W;33;78%;62%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;15;9;A little p.m. rain;15;11;ENE;3;73%;94%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;13;5;Cloudy;13;6;ESE;6;71%;71%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;-13;-21;Abundant sunshine;-10;-21;NW;12;81%;37%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A little rain;7;3;Rain, some heavy;5;-2;NE;7;78%;93%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;2;-5;Periods of sun;2;-3;WNW;11;49%;16%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;22;8;Turning cloudy;23;8;E;9;41%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Freezing fog;0;-5;Partly sunny;0;-5;N;8;79%;68%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;1;-5;Chilly with some sun;-1;-3;WNW;10;81%;33%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy and cooler;17;14;Warmer;21;13;SSW;40;56%;70%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;SE;13;44%;0%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;5;-2;Partly sunny, mild;9;-2;E;4;49%;44%;2

