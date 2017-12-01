Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport wishes everyone a Merry Christmas!

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In order to spread a little Christmas cheer, Taoyuan International Airport invited Santa Claus and a few helpers to deliver season’s greetings and some gifts to travelers this year.

Some beautiful ladies decked in Christmas style, along with two Santas and some reindeer are making a few surprise appearances around the airport this week.

They are part of the “Merry Christmas Flash Dance” festivities this year, a special pop-up event that will only last Dec. 18-19.

On Monday Dec. 18, the group performed a routine for representatives of all the airline partners, and some airport administrators in the airport's Terminal Two, reports Liberty Times.

Guests visiting the airport during the event might catch them performing their song and dance routines at different spots in either the first or second terminal.

They are also passing out small cute Christmas gifts to create a memorable experience for people that are traveling for the holidays.

Despite its whimsical nature, the performance still offers a few important safety reminders for travelers in the airport.

If a guest is lucky enough to catch the group's flash dance performance, then they may also take photos with the performers, which can be printed out as another keepsake for the holidays.

The Christmas flash dance is just the most recent initiative of the airport aimed at increasing customer satisfaction.

Taoyuan International Airport always strives to provide guests with more than just excellent service; the airport staff strives to make guests feel welcome and wants them to remember their travel experience in Taiwan fondly.

