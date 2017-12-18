UK leader to meet officials to thrash out post-Brexit future

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting with her senior ministers to begin thrashing out Britain's plans for a trade deal with the European Union after Brexit.

May will meet with the Brexit "war cabinet" Monday to formally discuss what long-term relationship Britain wants with the EU — whether to stay aligned with the EU's trade rules and maintain close ties with the bloc, or seek more flexibility so Britain could strike its own trade deals around the world.

Later Monday, the prime minister will outline to Parliament her plans for the two-year transition period Britain wants to implement after it leaves the EU in March 2019.

May is expected to tell lawmakers that Britain wants its current access to European markets unchanged during the transition period.