China calls on US to promote peace ahead of Trump report

BEIJING (AP) — China has appealed to Washington to promote "strategic mutual trust" ahead of President Donald Trump's release of a national security strategy that is expected to label Beijing a competitor.

A foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said Monday the Chinese government had yet to see the report and couldn't comment on it. But she emphasized the importance of U.S.-Chinese relations.

Hua said, "We hope the U.S. national security strategy will play a constructive role to promote world peace and stability and contribute to Chinese-U.S. strategic mutual trust in ensuring world peace and security."

U.S. officials told reporters on Sunday the report envisions nations in a perpetual state of competition and de-emphasizes multinational agreements. They said it calls China a "strategic competitor."