Hegazi completes permanent move to West Brom

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi has completed a permanent move to West Bromwich Albion after the Premier League club decided to activate an option to sign the center back.

West Brom says the 26-year-old Hegazi, who has been on loan from Al Ahly since the start of this season, has signed until 2022.

Newly appointed West Brom manager Alan Pardew said Monday that Hegazi "is one of the players we can build around on the road ahead."

Hegazi is set to play for Egypt in the World Cup in Russia next year.