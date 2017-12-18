Hollywood star John Travolta woos audiences in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Hollywood star John Travolta has wooed fans during a visit to Saudi Arabia, where authorities have said that commercial cinemas will reopen next year after more than a three-decade ban on movie theaters.

Travolta met with fans in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Friday, fielding questions from the audience about his career and movies, which include hits like Grease, Saturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction. On Saturday, the American movie star attended a gala dinner and press conference.

Travolta was a guest of the kingdom's General Entertainment Authority, which was established by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he pushes social reforms such as allowing musical concerts and family-friendly shows in order to boost local spending and the economy.