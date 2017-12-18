Albania opposition protesters in clashes outside parliament

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police have clashed with opposition supporters trying to force their way into and disrupt a session of parliament.

Around 3,000 demonstrators are protesting against a vote to appoint a temporary prosecutor general, which they consider to be unconstitutional.

Riot police pushed back the protesters, who threw smoke bombs toward officers. Local media reported that several people have been injured.

Parliament will vote Monday on appointing an interim prosecutor general, a move supported by the European Union and the U.S., which have helped Albania draft judicial reforms.

The reforms, needed for the country's bid to launch EU membership negotiations, have already started but a permanent commission to appoint a prosecutor general hasn't been created yet.

Albania was granted EU candidate status in 2014 and hopes to launch negotiations next year.