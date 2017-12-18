NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- It would have been shocking if a boy who had been helping his grandmother in the kitchen since childhood had not become a chef when grew up.

After his graduation in Taiwan, even though he did his post-graduate diploma in management in 2011 at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management -- Ahmedabad, he preferred to be in the culinary business. Thus he founded Moon of Taj (meaning Taj Mahal, the Indian wonder, on a moon-light night) Pvt Ltd, to create Indian sweets with a cultural fusion of Taiwan.

He is none other than Hugo Wang, the only Taiwanese chef in India! He along with his wife and a kid, has made New Delhi his home for now.

For Indian taste buds, Moon of Taj has created unique fruit tarts with chocolate, lemon, goosberry, dates, mint mango, pineapple, etc. Equally tasting are their nougats and cookies.

He keeps on trying out new flavors to the existing ones. His products are perfect for gifting instead of the good old box of chocolates or sweets on festivals or special occasions.

"To cater to Indian sentiments, most of our desserts are eggless," he said. "On special events or weddings, we supply fruit tatte of one's choice with egg. We use locally available ingredients like peach, sour, spice and sugar for our products. I am also planning to introduce Taiwanese traditional duck breakfast soon. Our products have a shelf life of 30 days," he added.

Interiors of his little dining area have a touch of Taiwan on every nook and corner. He established it with a vision to make the tradition of gifting sweets healthy.