First animal rights march takes place in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- About 150 people braved the rain and the cold on Sunday to attend Taiwan's first ever animal rights march.

Dwagie (大支), a famous Taiwanese rapper, who’s also a vegan attended the event to show support for animal rights and veganism. The rapper wrote the “song of the slaughterhouse" out of concern of the rights and welfare of animals.

Veganism has been growing rapidly in Taiwan over the past decade, especially among young people. While many vegan food-related events have been held in Taipei in recent years, this was the first one to focus specifically on animal rights.

Lots of people choose to follow a vegan diet and lifestyle out of concern for the rights and welfare of the animals that are used to produce meat, dairy products and eggs.

There are also many environmental, health and social justice concerns that lead may to embrace veganism, as the massive amount of grain used to feed farm animals contributes to human starvation in the third world.

Leaders of the march chanted animal rights slogans, including“Animals are not a number”through megaphones, and were echoed by“Animals are our friends”from the crowd, during the march through Xinyi Shopping District, one of Taipei’s busiest and most famous shopping areas.

The march was organized by the Vegan30 group, a group dedicated to promoting veganism in Taiwan. Vegan30 also also holds lectures and workshops to educate the public on animal cruelty, and to support people in their pursuit of a vegan lifestyle.