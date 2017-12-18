Overnight fire kills 12 snack shop workers in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian media reports say an overnight fire in Mumbai has killed 12 workers sleeping at a small shop that made and sold fried snacks.

The Press Trust of India news agency quoted a local disaster official as saying that the blaze broke out around 4:25 a.m. The official said the victims were taken to a hospital and declared dead on arrival.

A survivor told The Associated Press that some people escaped but many were trapped inside.

The fire gutted both a workshop area and the shop itself. It made "farsan," a salty snack enjoyed with tea.