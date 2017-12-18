Catalan economy feels the pinch amid bid to split from Spain

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Jittery businessmen in Catalonia have put their investment plans on ice as they brace for the region's parliamentary election Thursday.

Investors are spooked by signs the recent tumult over its latest bid to secede from Spain is hurting the local economy. Recent figures show Catalan retail sales and tourist arrivals are falling while unemployment edges higher.

Investors and consumers react badly to uncertainty and conflict, and Catalonia's push to break away has brought Spain's worst institutional crisis in decades.

The Catalan regional government was removed from office by Spain's national government in late October after regional lawmakers passed a declaration of independence that Spanish authorities deemed illegal.

The upcoming election looks like a tight race between Catalans who support secession and those who prefer to remain in Spain.