Turkish prosecutors request bail for German journalist

By  Associated Press
2017/12/18 17:35

ISTANBUL (AP) — Media reports in Turkey say prosecutors are requesting that a German journalist who was arrested in Turkey be released from jail pending the outcome of her trial on terror-related charges.

Evrensel newspaper said prosecutors requested that Mesale Tolu be freed on bail during a hearing Monday.

The 33-year-old is being tried together with 17 other defendants, accused of engaging in terrorist propaganda and being a member of a banned left-wing group. She denies the accusations.

Before her arrest in May, Tolu worked as a translator and journalist for the Turkish ETHA news agency.

She is among several German or German-Turkish citizens arrested in Turkey for reasons Berlin considers to be political. Her case is among issues that have soured relations between Turkey and Germany in recent months.