China's Huawei to expand in US smartphone market next year

BEIJING (AP) — An executive of Huawei says the Chinese smartphone brand will start sales in the United States through phone carriers next year in a move that would dramatically increase the American presence of the No. 3 global handset seller.

The president of Huawei Technologies Ltd.'s consumer business, Richard Yu, said Monday he would announce details at next month's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Huawei sells some models in U.S. electronics stores but has a minimal share of a market in which most sales are through carriers.

Yu said Huawei would sell its flagship Mate 10 but declined to give a price or say through which carrier it would first be sold.

Huawei trails Samsung and Apple by number of handsets shipped but has recorded faster growth.