Holiday travel chaos ahead after Atlanta airport outage

ATLANTA (AP) — While power has been restored to the world's busiest airport in Atlanta, the travel woes will linger for days.

Thousands of people are stranded Monday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where more than 1,000 flights were grounded just days before the start of the Christmas travel rush.

A sudden power outage caused by a fire in an underground electrical facility brought the airport to a standstill Sunday about 1 p.m.

Delta, with its biggest hub operation in Atlanta, will be hardest hit.

Robert Mann, an aviation consultant and former American Airlines executive, said it likely will be Tuesday before Delta's operations return to normal, and for passengers "it could be most of the week" because there aren't many open seats on other flights in the last week before Christmas.