Snow possible in higher elevations of Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Moisture from the outer bands of Tropical Storm Kai Tak will combine with the remnants of the current air mass over Taiwan to increase the likelihood of snow in elevated areas today (Dec. 18), while temperatures by Wednesday could drop down to 10 degrees Celsius in open areas, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB)

The moisture brought by the outer bands of Tropical Storm Kai Tak, could combine with the remnants of a cold air mass to bring snowfall to elevations above 3,000 meters over the next couple of days, such as Yushan and Hehuanshan, today, according to the CWB.

Though temperatures in low-lying areas were warmer today with highs of 16 degrees in northern Taiwan, 18 degrees in central Taiwan, and 20 degrees in the east and south, a new cold air mass is moving ahead of schedule and will cause the mercury to dip again to as low as 10 degrees in open areas of the country by Wednesday, according to CWB forecaster Wang Pin-hsiang (王品翔) in a CNA report. However, as the new air mass will be drier, the chances of precipitation, including snow will diminish after Wednesday.

On Thursday and Friday, low temperatures will continue to be cold, with lows of 11 to 12 degrees in central Taiwan, however sunny skies during the day will cause the mercury to rise to 23 to 25 degrees in the center of the country. Meanwhile, northern Taiwan will see temperatures fluctuate between 12 degrees in the early morning and 17 to 18 degrees during the day.

By Saturday, the cold air mass will weaken with greater Taipei heating up to 20 degrees and central Taiwan seeing 25 degrees. Yet another cold front is expected to hit on Sunday, causing the temperatures to drop yet again.