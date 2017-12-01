ASEAN cultural fair and market held in Central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Sunday Dec. 17 in Taichung, Taiwan, the city’s Economic Development Bureau and the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in the city hosted an ASEAN cultural fair and market.

The event was held at the ASEAN Square in Central Taichung. It was a vibrant showcase of cultures from Southeast Asia in celebration of International Migrant Day.

The event also coincided with Christmas celebrations in the Philippines, which celebrates the longest Christmas holiday season in the world.

People from Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines joined the event, enjoying songs and dances representing different cultures, and hand-made snacks from all over the region.

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office organized a host of musical and dance performances to showcase the variety and beauty of culture in the Philippines.

The event also organized a series of three on three basketball matches to create an atmosphere of friendship and community among the diverse crowd.

Several Taiwanese companies that operate and invest in markets across Southeast Asia were also at the event.

One company specializing in beauty products La Déesse, was promoting halal items to visitors from Muslim nations. Other companies were introducing products and services to promote children’s education.

The Economic Development Bureau chief Lu Yaozhi(呂曜志) was at the event, and remarked about the importance of the relationship between Taiwan and the Philippines.

He also said that Taichung city will continue to strengthen ties with countries and people throughout the ASEAN region in accordance with the New Southbound Policy, according to the Taichung Government webpage.

Taipei also held its own large festival to celebrate the occasion of International Migrants Day.