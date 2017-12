PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australia has regained the Ashes with a series-clinching win over England in the third test at the WACA on Monday.

Scores:

Australia 662-9 decl. (Steve Smith 239, Mitchell Marsh 181, Usman Khawaja 50; Jimmy Anderson 4-116, Craig Overton 2-110) def. England 403 (Dawid Malan 140, Jonny Bairstow 119, Mark Stoneman 56; Mitchell Starc 4-91, Josh Hazlewood 3-92) and 218 (James Vince 55, Dawid Malan 54; Josh Hazlewood 5-48, Nathan Lyon 2-42, Pat Cummins 2-53).