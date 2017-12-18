  1. Home
Austrian president to swear in new government amid protests

By  Associated Press
2017/12/18 16:43

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of people are gathering in Vienna to protest against Austria's new right-wing government that will be sworn in.

Anti-fascist, feminist and left-wing student groups are demonstrating Monday against the coalition between the conservative Austrian People's Party and the nationalist Freedom Party.

The two parties have pledged to tighten the country's asylum and immigration regulations while maintaining a firm commitment to the European Union.

People's Party leader Sebastian Kurz will become the youngest head of government in Europe at age 31 when he is sworn in as chancellor by President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Political opponents have expressed particular concern that the Freedom Party, which has links to far-right extremists, will take control of the important Interior, Defense and Foreign Ministries. Its leader, Heinz-Christian Strache, will become vice chancellor.