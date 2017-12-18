South Africa's ruling party continues voting for new leader

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Voting for the next president of South Africa's ruling African National Congress continued through the night and was wrapping up on Monday morning, with the new leader of Nelson Mandela's storied liberation movement expected to be announced later in the day.

The two presidential candidates are Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former African Union commission chair and Zuma's ex-wife, and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, a wealthy businessman who has been increasingly critical of the president.

The ANC's new leader is likely to become South Africa's next president. More than 4,700 ANC delegates have gathered on the outskirts of Johannesburg to vote for a new party leader as President Jacob Zuma's two terms as head of the party come to an end.