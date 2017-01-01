Top New Year's Eve fireworks displays in Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The following is a list of the major New Year's Eve public fireworks displays that will be taking place throughout Taiwan to ring in 2018.

Northern Taiwan

Taipei

Taipei 101 will present a six-minute fireworks display, the longest in the history of the annual event, which will be further enhanced by a massive light-emitting diode (LED) display. Starting from one minute before midnight, fireworks will be launched from Taipei 101 for a full six minutes (360 seconds), more than two minutes longer than last year's pyrotechnic display.

This year's light display at Taipei 101 will be much larger than last year's as well, with 140,000 LED lights covering the tower's exterior from the 35th floor and going all the way up to the 90th.



Taipei 101 fireworks (Image courtesy of WDC2016)

Central Taiwan

Sun Moon Lake

Although Sun Moon Lake has not held a pyrotechnic display on New Year's Eve for nearly 5 years, because visits by Chinese tourists to the area is down this year, local authorities are organizing a music performance and an 8-minute fireworks display to stimulate tourism. The New Year's Eve fireworks display can be best viewed from Wenwu Temple (文武廟), the Shuishe Plum Lotus Garden (水社荷梅園), and the Sun Moon Lake Ropeway Station (日月潭纜車站).

Yunlin

The Janfusun Fancyworld Theme Park (雲林劍湖山世界) as part of its "Cat Town Flower Festival" will have a fireworks display every Saturday evening in the month of December. In order to celebrate the 11th year the park has had a New Year's Even fireworks display, this year's pyrotechnic event will last 11 minutes and 11 seconds. There will also be a pre-New Year's Eve fireworks display in the park on Dec. 30 that will last 5 minutes and 20 seconds at 7 p.m.

Taichung

Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) announced Dec. 15 that the city’s official New Year’s Eve events would not feature any fireworks in an attempt at fighting air pollution. Instead, the Lihpao Land Amusement Park (麗寶樂園) in the city's Houli District will have live performances by a number of Taiwanese pop singers and a light show that integrated the latest augmented reality technology create virtual images with realistic scenes around it's Sky Dream Ferris wheel. there will also be a snow making machine deployed to create a winter atmosphere.

Southern Taiwan

Kaohsiung

Kaohsiung's E-DA World theme park is going to be offering its first "Double Fireworks Show," which will start out with a 36 minute show titled the "Fantastical Welcoming Fireworks Show," starting at 11:17 p.m. and lasting for 36 minutes to encourage visitors to arrive to the area early. Next, at the stroke of midnight, the main fireworks show will begin, which will last 999 seconds (over 16 minutes).