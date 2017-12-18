Trump says he isn't considering Robert Mueller over emails

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's not considering firing Robert Mueller, but that didn't stop him from adding to the growing conservative criticism of the special counsel's move to gain access to thousands of emails sent and received by Trump officials before the start of his administration.

Kory Langhofer, general counsel for Trump's still-existing transition group, Trump for America, confirmed Mueller's acquisition of the documents from the General Services Administration. That's according to a letter that Langhofer sent to two congressional committees.

Langhofer said in the letter that the GSA had improperly provided the transition records to Mueller's team, which he said has been "actively using" the emails. In the letter to the Republican chairmen of the House Oversight and the Senate Homeland Security committees, Langhofer contends the disclosure was "unauthorized."