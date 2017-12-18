Taiwanese swimmer Yang Chin-kuei to run for leadership at Swimming Association

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwanese swimmer Yang Chin-kuei (楊金桂) announced that she will be joining the election of the director of the Chinese Taipei Swimming Association to strive for improvements in athlete welfare and treatment.

She specialized in butterfly and freestyle events. Yang represented Taiwan's national team in 2004 Athens Olympics, 2008 Beijing Olympics, and 2012 London Olympics.

Yang mentioned to the Liberty Times (自由時報) that she decided to step up to join the association's election because she believes there's more bringing the swimmers to greater heights. She hopes that she can play a part in helping them fight for their chances.

Yang is currently the record holder for the 100m and 200m freestyle events and she is also the coach for National Taiwan University of Sport (國立台灣體育運動大學).