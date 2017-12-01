Korean airline T'Way now serves airports in Central and Southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Korean budget airline T’Way Air announced on Monday Dec. 18 that it will be adding two new routes to Taiwan from its main hub of Incheon International Airport in South Korea.

The two new routes provide direct flights from South Korea to Taichung and Kaohsiung, and will be operated using the airline’s 189 seat B737-800 jet.

Flights between Kaohsiung and Incheon began on Friday Dec. 15, and flights between Taichung and Incheon began on Sunday Dec. 17, according to the report from Yonhap News.

The flights to and from both cities are currently offered four days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

This brings the total number of international destinations serviced by T’Way airlines to 29 cities in 8 different countries including; Taiwan, Japan, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, the Philippines, and US territories of Guam, and Saipan.

The report from Yonhap suggests that the airline's decision to increase the number of international routes was made in response to a recent row with China over the placement of US missile defense platforms in South Korea, which has resulted in decreased traffic to and from Chinese airports.

In other recent news, T’Way airlines announced a code-sharing partnership with Tigerair Taiwan in early December that will allow both airlines to expand their travel networks, while making flight transfers for the two airlines’ customers much more convenient.