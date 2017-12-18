Pakistan steps up security after IS kills 9 in church attack

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say security forces are on high alert across the country following a suicide bombing by the Islamic State group that targeted a church, killing nine people.

Sunday's attack in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Baluchistan province, also wounded about 60 worshippers. It was the first attack on a church claimed by the IS affiliate in Pakistan.

Baluchistan's Police Chief Moazzam Ansari says security forces are trying to find those who orchestrated the attack.

About 400 worshippers were attending the Sunday service when two bombers stormed the church, triggering a gun-battle in which one assailant was killed by police and the other opened fire at worshippers and detonated his explosives' vest.

Pakistan denies the presence of the Islamic State group, claiming it has no organized network in the country.