Photo the Day: Taipei Mayor Ko dwarfed by giants

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is dwarfed by two massive centers as he helps toss the tipoff ball for a Taiwan Super Basketball League (SBL) game between Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor and the Dacin Tigers on Sunday (Dec. 17).

The two massive players towering over the 172 cm (5 ft. 7 in) Ko are Kinmen Kaoliang's Peter John Ramos, who is 221 cm (7 ft 3.5 in) tall and weighs 125 kg (275 lbs), and Dacin Tigers' Gursimran "Sim" Bhullar who is an even taller 226 cm (7 ft 5 in) in height and heavier 160 kg (352 lbs) in weight.

Ramos, 32, is the sixth player from Puerto Rico to play in the NBA and was on the 2004 Puerto Rico squad that defeated the U.S. team in the 2004 Summer Olympics. Prior to joining the Kinmen Kaoliang, Ramos had played for teams in three other Asian countries, including South Korea, the Philippines, and Lebanon.

Bhullar, 25, whose parents immigrated to Canada from India's Punjub state before he was born, is the first person of Indian descent to play in the NBA in 2015, and is the sixth-tallest player in the history of the league, he signed with the Dacin Tigers in 2016.



(CNA image)