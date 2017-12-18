Israeli military: Airstrikes target Hamas compound in Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in reaction to new rocket attacks out of the Palestinian territory.

The military said on Monday the airstrikes overnight targeted a Hamas training compound in northern Gaza. It says three different structures and other infrastructure were hit.

Gaza militants have stepped up rocket fire on Israel since President Donald Trump's decision on Dec. 6 recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Palestinian demonstrators have also clashed with Israeli troops along the Gaza-Israeli border and in the West Bank. In all, at least eight Palestinians have been killed in the violence.

Israel says it holds the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has controlled Gaza for over a decade, responsible for all rocket fire emanating from the territory.