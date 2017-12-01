Taiwan's low birth rate continues to drop in 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Low birth rates remain a significant concern in Taiwan; although the government is soon planning to implement a better parental and childcare policy to deal with this problem.

According to the United Daily News, as of November of this year, the number of newborns was around 177,000, 10,000 babies less than numbers from last year. It is expected that the total number of newborns in Taiwan in 2017 will be less than 200,000. Experts warn that if the low birth rate does not improve, the number of infants per year may drop to 150,000 in 20 years.

Additionally, some common causes said to affect the birth rates in Taiwan include workplace discrimination towards pregnant women and the expensive cost of raising a child.

In an interview with CNA, minister of Health and Welfare, Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that the government puts great importance on children and is now devising child-care programs to tackle the nation's declining birth rate.

Chinese newspaper Apple Daily reports that the Executive Yuan is planning to put forward the Taiwan Education Revolution (台灣版育人革命) project in early 2018. The project will focus on the importance of birth control, parental guidance, child care, maternity leave and other related items.