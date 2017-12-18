Rain delays play as Australia close in on Ashes

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Rain delayed the start of play on the fifth and final day of the third Ashes cricket test between Australia and England at the WACA, with Monday's entire first session washed out.

The teams were unable to resume the match as scheduled after overnight showers left some damp muddy patches on the pitch, boosting England's hope of salvaging a draw while frustrating Australia's push for a series-clinching victory.

Staff at the ground began using leaf blowers to dry up the wet patches when the rain stopped and the covers were removed in a desperate attempt to repair the damage to the wicket.

The umpires inspected the pitch and ruled that no play would take place in the morning session but ordered lunch to be taken early so that the game could re-start as quickly as possible.

The Australia coach Darren Lehmann told local radio he was hopeful play would recommence after the lunch break.

It's not ideal. Let's get on and play some cricket. Umpires will make the call - when it's deemed fit we'll get on and play some cricket," he said.

"It's a great wicket; it's been an entertaining test match. Let's get on and have a great day five."

Foul weather also forced an early end to play on Sunday night with England struggling to avoid a heavy defeat.

Trailing the hosts by 259 runs after the first innings, England slumped to 132-4 in their second knock, with Dawid Malan 28 not out and Jonny Bairstow unbeaten on 14.

With no real prospect of winning the match, England needs to bat through the final day to force a draw to keep the five-match series alive after Australia easily won the first two tests in Brisbane and Adelaide.