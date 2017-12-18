All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 32 24 6 2 50 123 80 Toronto 34 20 13 1 41 109 97 Boston 30 15 10 5 35 86 85 Montreal 33 14 15 4 32 87 103 Detroit 32 12 13 7 31 86 103 Ottawa 31 11 13 7 29 85 103 Florida 33 12 16 5 29 95 115 Buffalo 33 8 18 7 23 72 111 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 34 21 12 1 43 108 98 New Jersey 32 18 9 5 41 100 96 Columbus 33 20 12 1 41 95 86 N.Y. Rangers 33 18 12 3 39 108 96 N.Y. Islanders 33 18 12 3 39 118 114 Pittsburgh 34 17 14 3 37 99 108 Carolina 32 14 11 7 35 90 98 Philadelphia 32 14 11 7 35 91 90 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 32 21 7 4 46 108 85 St. Louis 35 22 11 2 46 107 88 Winnipeg 34 19 10 5 43 112 94 Chicago 33 17 11 5 39 102 86 Dallas 34 18 14 2 38 99 99 Minnesota 33 17 13 3 37 94 95 Colorado 32 15 15 2 32 101 107 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 32 21 9 2 44 112 97 Los Angeles 34 20 10 4 44 103 81 San Jose 31 17 10 4 38 85 75 Calgary 34 17 14 3 37 97 102 Anaheim 33 14 11 8 36 88 95 Vancouver 34 15 15 4 34 88 106 Edmonton 33 14 17 2 30 96 107 Arizona 35 7 23 5 19 78 122

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 0

Ottawa 3, Montreal 0

Carolina 2, Columbus 1

Philadelphia 2, Dallas 1, OT

Washington 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2

Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 5

Nashville 2, Calgary 0

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 0

Chicago 4, Minnesota 1

Calgary 6, Vancouver 1

Vegas 5, Florida 2

Monday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.