Taipei to fine those caught burning fields up to NT$1 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In order to reduce the amount of air pollution caused by the burning of straw in agricultural fields in the Guandu Plain in the Taipei Basin, the Taipei City Department of Environmental Protection announced that effective today (Dec. 18) and running until the new year, officers will impose stiff fines on anyone who violates the Air Pollution Prevention and Control Act, according to the Shilin Precinct of the Taipei City Police Department

As part of its "Ground-Air Joint Inspection Project," the city will launch ground and air inspections of fields, particularly in Beitou District's Guandu Plain, and fine any individuals caught burning straw or other refuse in their fields between NT$5,000 (US$166) and NT$100,000 and corporations caught between NT$100,000 and NT$1 million.

The Dec. to Jan. period in the Guandu Plain is the second rice harvest of the year and it is at this time that farmers traditionally burn the rice stubble and other agricultural refuse to clear the way for the next round of planting. However, the burning of these fields greatly increases quantity of harmful PM2.5 particles in the air, obscures visibility, endangers traffic safety, causes respiratory problems and generates carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and other greenhouse gases.



Suspected illegal refuse fire in Taipei. (Taipei Department of Environmental Protection image)

Since the implementation of field inspections in the Guandu Plain in 2015, cases of burning fields after the second harvest have gone down from 66 in 2014 to 26 in 2015 and 13 in 2016. The result has been a noticeable reduction in air pollution during this period.

In addition to 22 centralized clearing points for agricultural refuse provided by the government, farmers can also contact the Guan Unit of the Beitou Sanitation Corps. at (02) 2895-0256 to gain assistance in the removal of their refuse and transport to the incineration plant.



Another suspected illegal refuse fire sighted from the air. (Taipei Department of Environmental Protection image)



Farmers burn rice stubble. (Taipei Department of Environmental Protection image)

