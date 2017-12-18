Japan exports, imports surge on strong demand in China, US

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has reported its exports rose 16 percent in November from a year earlier while imports jumped 17 percent.

Customs data released Monday showed the trade surplus slipping to 113.4 billion yen ($1 billion) on exports of 6.92 trillion yen ($61.4 billion). Imports totaled 6.81 trillion yen ($60.4 billion).

Exports to China surged 25 percent, helping drive a 20 percent increase in exports to all of Asia. Shipments to the U.S. were up 13 percent, while exports to Western Europe climbed 17 percent, led by a 27 percent jump in exports to Germany. A revival in export manufacturing is helping sustain Japan's recovery, with strongest growth in shipments of vehicles and machinery.

Japan's imports have grown moderately, mainly thanks to limited increases in prices of oil and gas.