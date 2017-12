Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Dec. 18 --The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:



@United Daily News: EPA chief promises measures to cub air pollution



@China Times: Trump to accuse China of 'economic aggression' in national security strategy report



@Apple Daily: 8,000 people march to demand clean air



@Liberty Times: MND planning to increase cyber warriors to 1,000 in face of China's threat



@Economic Daily News: BMW, Telsa seeking greater aid from electric car suppliers in Taiwan



@Commercial Times: Chang Chun Group, eyeing electric car market,injects NT$23 billion to expand facilities