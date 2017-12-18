Rainie Yang 'Youth Lies Within' World Tour In Taipei attracts fans from all over the world

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Rainie Yang makes her debut at Taipei Arena(台北小巨蛋) as her first stop for her 'Youth Lies Within' World Tour concert.

She rose from lifting platform to the top of Taipei Arena that was 15 meters tall. She was donned in an ultra-violet color dress that shows the concept of one of her albums "Traces of Time in Love"(年輪說).

This is her third time performing at the Taipei Arena. She mentioned in her concert that she wasn't as nervous as compared to the previous times she held a concert in the Taipei Arena.

One of the highlights of the concert was the rotating stage that allowed all her fans to be able to see Rainie at a clearer view. Also, she did contemporary dance which she surprised the audience as she had not done dancing after the musical "A Tale of Two Rainie"(雙丞戲)

She invited singer Yoga Lin(林宥嘉), and famous variety host Jacky Wu(吳宗憲)as special appearance guests in her concerts held on 16th and 17th December respectively. Her boyfriend, Li Rong-hao(李榮浩) attended the concert as well.