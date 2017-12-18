|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|25
|7
|.781
|—
|Toronto
|20
|8
|.714
|3
|New York
|16
|13
|.552
|7½
|Philadelphia
|14
|14
|.500
|9
|Brooklyn
|11
|18
|.379
|12½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|Miami
|15
|14
|.517
|1
|Orlando
|11
|20
|.355
|6
|Charlotte
|10
|19
|.345
|6
|Atlanta
|6
|23
|.207
|10
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|Indiana
|17
|13
|.567
|5
|Detroit
|17
|13
|.567
|5
|Milwaukee
|15
|13
|.536
|6
|Chicago
|8
|20
|.286
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|24
|4
|.857
|—
|San Antonio
|20
|10
|.667
|5
|New Orleans
|15
|15
|.500
|10
|Memphis
|9
|21
|.300
|16
|Dallas
|8
|22
|.267
|17
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|Portland
|16
|13
|.552
|½
|Denver
|16
|13
|.552
|½
|Oklahoma City
|14
|15
|.483
|2½
|Utah
|14
|16
|.467
|3
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|23
|6
|.793
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|11
|17
|.393
|11½
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|17
|.370
|12
|Phoenix
|10
|21
|.323
|14
|Sacramento
|9
|20
|.310
|14
|Saturday's Games
Portland 93, Charlotte 91
Cleveland 109, Utah 100
New York 111, Oklahoma City 96
Houston 115, Milwaukee 111
Miami 90, L.A. Clippers 85
Phoenix 108, Minnesota 106
San Antonio 98, Dallas 96
Boston 102, Memphis 93
|Sunday's Games
Toronto 108, Sacramento 93
Detroit 114, Orlando 110
Cleveland 106, Washington 99
Indiana 109, Brooklyn 97
|Monday's Games
Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.