National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/18 09:21
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 25 7 .781
Toronto 20 8 .714 3
New York 16 13 .552
Philadelphia 14 14 .500 9
Brooklyn 11 18 .379 12½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 16 13 .552
Miami 15 14 .517 1
Orlando 11 20 .355 6
Charlotte 10 19 .345 6
Atlanta 6 23 .207 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 22 8 .733
Indiana 17 13 .567 5
Detroit 17 13 .567 5
Milwaukee 15 13 .536 6
Chicago 8 20 .286 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 24 4 .857
San Antonio 20 10 .667 5
New Orleans 15 15 .500 10
Memphis 9 21 .300 16
Dallas 8 22 .267 17
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 13 .567
Portland 16 13 .552 ½
Denver 16 13 .552 ½
Oklahoma City 14 15 .483
Utah 14 16 .467 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 23 6 .793
L.A. Clippers 11 17 .393 11½
L.A. Lakers 10 17 .370 12
Phoenix 10 21 .323 14
Sacramento 9 20 .310 14

___

Saturday's Games

Portland 93, Charlotte 91

Cleveland 109, Utah 100

New York 111, Oklahoma City 96

Houston 115, Milwaukee 111

Miami 90, L.A. Clippers 85

Phoenix 108, Minnesota 106

San Antonio 98, Dallas 96

Boston 102, Memphis 93

Sunday's Games

Toronto 108, Sacramento 93

Detroit 114, Orlando 110

Cleveland 106, Washington 99

Indiana 109, Brooklyn 97

Monday's Games

Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.