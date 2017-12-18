Hsieh Chien-ho breaks national half marathon record at Taipei Marathon

TAIPEI(Taiwan News) - Taiwan's marathon runner Hsieh Chien-ho rewrite her national record 1 hour 15 mins, and 5 secs in the Taipei Marathon held yesterday(17 Dec).

Hsieh wrote the previous half-marathon record in 2016 Kagawa Marugame International Half Marathon.

She participated in the full marathon in Taipei Marathon 2016. However, as the National Games just ended in October, she decided to join in the half-marathon category instead of as an adjustment.

30 years old Hsieh represented Taiwan in many marathons, which include 2015 IAAF World Championships in Athletics, 2016 IAAF World Half Marathon Championships. She also rewrote Taiwan women's marathon Olympic record in 2016 Rio Olympics.

With the current record written in Taipei Marathon 2017, she is 5 seconds away from the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships(75 mins).