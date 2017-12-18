Toronto police release cause of death of billionaires

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto homicide detectives have taken over the investigation of the deaths of billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife after autopsies showed they died from "ligature neck compression."

Police released a statement Sunday with the cause of death. They also identified pharmaceutical magnate Sherman and his wife, Honey, as the two people found dead in a north Toronto mansion Friday.

Police call the deaths suspicious. Police earlier said there were no signs of forced entry and there was no outstanding suspect they were looking for.

Sherman was the founder of Canadian pharmaceutical giant Apotex.

The Sherman family issued a statement Saturday urging police to conduct a "thorough, intensive and objective criminal investigation" into the deaths and urging the media to avoid speculating on the cause of the deaths.