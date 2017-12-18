Honduras' electoral court declares president election winner

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras' electoral court has declared President Juan Orlando Hernandez the winner of last month's disputed election.

Court president David Matamoros made the announcement Sunday evening after three weeks of uncertainty and violent protests in which at least 17 people died.

Runner-up Salvador Nasralla has alleged fraud, challenged the vote count and said he would not recognize the official results from the electoral court.

Nasralla has called for more protests Monday.