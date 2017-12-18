National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|395
|274
|Buffalo
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|264
|306
|Miami
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|252
|342
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|285
|342
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Jacksonville
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|374
|209
|Tennessee
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|273
|294
|Houston
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|319
|380
|Indianapolis
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|225
|368
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Pittsburgh
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|344
|278
|Baltimore
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|345
|256
|Cincinnati
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|233
|305
|Cleveland
|0
|14
|0
|.000
|207
|362
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|359
|302
|L.A. Chargers
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|311
|255
|Oakland
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|264
|304
|Denver
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|254
|328
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Philadelphia
|12
|2
|0
|.857
|438
|279
|Dallas
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|316
|294
|Washington
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|305
|359
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|12
|0
|.143
|228
|355
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|401
|282
|Carolina
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|331
|286
|Atlanta
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|294
|261
|Tampa Bay
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|264
|312
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Minnesota
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|343
|242
|Detroit
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|358
|339
|Green Bay
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|309
|333
|Chicago
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|234
|294
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|438
|272
|Seattle
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|321
|294
|Arizona
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|246
|337
|San Francisco
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|228
|314
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Thursday's Games
Denver 25, Indianapolis 13
|Saturday's Games
Detroit 20, Chicago 10
Kansas City 30, L.A. Chargers 13
|Sunday's Games
Minnesota 34, Cincinnati 7
Washington 20, Arizona 15
Baltimore 27, Cleveland 10
Buffalo 24, Miami 16
Carolina 31, Green Bay 24
Jacksonville 45, Houston 7
New Orleans 31, N.Y. Jets 19
Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 29
L.A. Rams 42, Seattle 7
New England 27, Pittsburgh 24
Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Oakland, 8:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Dec. 23
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 24
Cleveland at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Miami at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
|Monday, Dec. 25
Pittsburgh at Houston, 4:30 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.