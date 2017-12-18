WORLD SPORTS AT 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

It's two goals in two games for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku after a barren run. What he's yet to rediscover is the joy of scoring. Lukaku got the opener in United's 2-1 win at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday but refused to celebrate. Liverpool won 4-0 at Bournemouth to go fourth. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 500 words, photos. Plus separates on Sunday's two EPL games.

SOC--KAKA RETIRING

Former Ballon d'Or winner Kaka says he is retiring from soccer at age 35. Kaka, who played for Brazil, AC Milan and Real Madrid, told Brazil's Globo TV on Sunday that "my last word is that the cycle of my career as a player ends here." SENT: 250 words, photo.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND

PERTH, Australia — England faces a potential innings — and series — defeat to Australia in the third Ashes cricket test on the crumbling WACA pitch. England resumes Monday on 132-4 and will be hoping for more rain on the fifth and final day. By Ihithisham Kamardeen. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1200 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi had a penalty kick saved but Barcelona still eased to a 4-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna to increase its lead at the top of the Spanish league on Sunday. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 670 words, photos.

SOC--GRIEZMANN-BLACKFACE

MADRID — Soccer star Antoine Griezmann has apologized for any offense caused after posting an image of himself on social media in blackface as part of an NBA party costume on Sunday. SENT: 170 words, photo.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — AC Milan?s crisis deepened as it was humiliated 3-0 at struggling Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Jamaica striker Leon Bailey scored twice as a substitute but Bayer Leverkusen failed to hang on as Hannover grabbed a 4-4 draw in the Bundesliga on Sunday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 420 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

Forwards Nabil Fekir and Mariano Diaz scored as Lyon beat Marseille 2-0 Sunday to end its rival?s 12-game unbeaten run in the French league. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC--EGYPT FRIENDLIES

CAIRO — Egypt will play Portugal and Bulgaria in friendly games as part of preparations for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. SENT: 350 words.

SOC--CELTIC-STREAK ENDS

EDINBURGH, Scotland — Celtic's record 69-match unbeaten run in Scottish soccer ended with a surprise thrashing on Sunday. SENT: 70 words.

— SOC--PORTUGUESE ROUNDUP — Sporting and Benfica win to put pressure on Porto. SENT: 100 words.

ATH--FARAH-BBC AWARD

LIVERPOOL, England — Mo Farah has been voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year for the first time after winning a third successive world 10,000-meter title. SENT: 170 words, photo.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S SUPER-G

VAL D'ISERE, France — Anna Veith felt overwhelming relief after proving she can fight her way back to the top. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 640 words, photos.

— SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S SUPER-G-VONN OUT — Vonn pulls out of women's super-G race to rest sore knee. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 250 words, photos.

OLY--SPD-US SHORT TRACK TRIALS

KEARNS, Utah — Four years ago, Jessica Kooreman qualified for the Olympics on the first day of the team trials. This time, she went into her last race with everything still up in the air. By John Coon. SENT: 510 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-LIGETY'S TECHNIQUE

LA VILLA, Italy — Now that Ted Ligety is charging again after two injury-riddled seasons, the American giant slalom specialist is playing catch-up with his technique. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 710 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S GS

LA VILLA, Italy — Marcel Hirscher dominated both runs to take a record fifth straight win in the Alta Badia giant slalom on Sunday. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 480 words, photos.

CRI--INDIA-SRI LANKA

VISAKHAPATNAM, India — Shikhar Dhawan scored his 12th ODI hundred as India beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets with 107 balls remaining in the third and final one-day international on Sunday. India won the three-match series 2-1. SENT: 490 words, photos.

GLF--FATHER-SON CHALLENGE

ORLANDO, Florida — Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera Jr. closed with a 12-under 60 for a three-shot victory in their debut at the PNC Father-Son Challenge. SENT: 320 words.

— FBN--PANTHERS OWNER-MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS — Report: NFL owner made inappropriate sexual, racist remarks. By Steve Reed. SENT: 480 words, photos.

