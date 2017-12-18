Sharp-shooting Pistons hold on for 114-110 win over Magic

DETROIT (AP) — Reggie Bullock scored a career-high 20 points, and the Detroit Pistons tied a franchise record with 17 3-pointers in a 114-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

The Pistons have won three in a row after starting December with a seven-game losing streak. They almost let this game slip away when Orlando went on a 19-0 run to cut the lead to five late in the fourth, but Detroit was able to hold on.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Magic. They have dropped five straight and 16 of 19.

Detroit started fast, making six of its first seven shots to take a 15-5 lead. At the end of the first quarter, Ish Smith made a 16-footer, and then Langston Galloway added a steal and a floater when the Magic botched the inbound pass. It was 36-23 after one.

The Pistons led 60-43 at halftime after going 10 of 18 from beyond the arc in the first half. Then Detroit added six more 3-pointers and 36 points in the third quarter.

Orlando trailed 105-100 after its huge fourth-quarter run, but Mario Hezonja, who would finish with eight 3-pointers, missed one for the Magic. Tobias Harris scored on a driving shot at the other end.

The Pistons finished 17 of 34 from beyond the arc, and the Magic were even better at 17 of 33.

Harris, Reggie Jackson and Anthony Tolliver scored 17 points each for the Pistons. Hezonja scored 28 for Orlando, and Jonathon Simmons added 23.

OPPORTUNITY

Bullock has played increased minutes lately with Stanley Johnson shooting poorly. His big game was especially welcome Sunday, when guard Avery Bradley was out with a right groin problem.

Bullock finished 8 of 10 from the field and eclipsed his previous career high of 17 points.

TIP-INS

Magic: G Arron Afflalo (back), F Aaron Gordon (right calf), G-F Evan Fournier (right ankle) and G-F Terrance Ross (knee) were out.

Pistons: F Jon Leuer (left ankle) missed the game.

UP NEXT

Magic: At Chicago on Wednesday night.

Pistons: At Dallas on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister