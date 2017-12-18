Pistons tie team record with 17 3-pointers, top Magic

DETROIT (AP) — Reggie Bullock scored a career-high 20 points, and the Detroit Pistons tied a franchise record with 17 3-pointers in a 114-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

The Pistons have won three in a row after starting December with a seven-game losing streak. They almost let this game slip away when Orlando went on a 19-0 run to cut the lead to five late in the fourth, but Detroit was able to hold on.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Magic. They have dropped five straight and 16 of 19.

RAPTORS 108, KINGS 93

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and a season-high 16 rebounds and Toronto won its ninth straight home game, beating Sacramento.

Kyle Lowry added 16 points and Norman Powell had 14. An NBA-best 11-1 at home, Toronto won for the ninth time in its past 10 and improved to 11-4 against Western Conference opponents.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrett Temple each scored 18 points for the Kings.

