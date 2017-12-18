The Latest: Ripple effect elsewhere of airport power outage

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the power outage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Airports in Chicago are among those affected by a power outage at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Dozens of Atlanta flights to and from O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport were listed as cancelled heading into the evening.

Chicago and Atlanta are two of the busiest airports in the U.S.

Information posted on the website of the Chicago aviation department said 25 flights had been cancelled at O'Hare and 13 at Midway. It didn't say if all those flights were cancelled because of what's happening in Atlanta.

The aviation department also said average delays at both O'Hare and Midway were about 15 minutes — though it didn't say if there was a direct link to the problems in Atlanta and the delays in Chicago.

___

2:30 p.m.

Authorities say a power outage at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has caused flights to be suspended.

Airport spokesman Reese McCraine says the outage occurred early Sunday afternoon. He says all airport operations are being affected and that outgoing flights were halted.

McCraine says some incoming flights are being diverted to other airports in the region. He says the airport is working quickly to fix the issue.

McCraine says the cause of the outage is unknown. Georgia Power said it was working to find out the cause and restore electricity.