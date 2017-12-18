Sporting and Benfica win to put pressure on Porto

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Sporting Lisbon continued its unbeaten season in the Portuguese league with a 2-0 win Sunday over 10-man Portimonense to move three points clear of Porto at the top of the standings.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring early before Bas Dost sealed the win in the second half after Emmanuel Hackman was sent off with his second booking in the 55th minute.

Third-place Benfica pulled level on points with Porto by rolling to a 5-1 victory at Tondela.

Both Jonas and Luis "Pizzi" Fernandes scored braces for the defending champions.

Porto can move back level on points with Sporting if it beats Maritimo on Monday.