The Latest: 'Celebration of Life' for San Francisco mayor

By  Associated Press
2017/12/18 07:01

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on the funeral of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee (all times local):

3 p.m.

Family members, friends, politicians and San Francisco residents have packed City Hall to remember Mayor Ed Lee, who died last week at age 65.

Among those scheduled to attend Sunday's public celebration are California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, U.S. Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Hundreds of people had lined up to get in by the early afternoon. An overflow crowd is expected for those who can't fit inside the tight quarters of City Hall. The event is streaming live online.

Lee, San Francisco's first Asian-American mayor, was a former civil rights lawyer. He led the city out of recession and saw the economy boom after welcoming technology companies.

Edwin Mah Lee was born in 1952 in Seattle to Chinese immigrants.

___

12:10 a.m.

Prominent Democrats are expected to speak at a public celebration of the life of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee.

He died last week after collapsing while grocery shopping.

Among those expected to remember Lee on Sunday at San Francisco's City Hall are U.S. Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The 65-year-old Lee was San Francisco's first Asian-American mayor.

The former civil rights lawyer led the city out of recession and into an economic recovery driven by technology companies.

Lee's casket will not be at the ceremony. His body laid in repose at in the rotunda of city hall on Friday.

Edwin Mah Lee was born May 5, 1952, in Seattle to immigrants from China's southern province of Guangdong.

His father was a cook, and his mother a seamstress.