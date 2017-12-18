Griezmann's blackface photo sparks social media controversy

MADRID (AP) — Soccer star Antoine Griezmann has posted an image of himself on social media in blackface as part of an NBA party costume.

Griezmann, who is white, is also wearing a wig and holding a basketball in the photo which has "NBA 69 ALLSTARS" on the jersey.

The photo on his official Twitter account is accompanied with the message "80's Party" followed by basketball and laughing emojis.

One response called the photo a "bad idea" with others urging the Frenchman to delete the controversial tweet.

The 26-year-old Griezmann plays for Spanish team Atletico Madrid but has been linked to a move to Barcelona.