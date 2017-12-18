The Latest: Polls close in Chile's presidential runoff vote

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The latest on Chile's presidential runoff election (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Polls have closed for what is expected to be a tight Chilean presidential runoff election that will decide if the world's top copper-producing nation swings to the right or maintains its center-left path.

Voters chose between conservative billionaire and former President Sebastian Pinera and Sen. Alejandro Guillier, a center-left former journalist.

Pinera won last month's first round, but his 36.6 percent vote share fell far short of what polls had projected.

Guillier who got 22.7 percent in the first round and counted on support from backers of other left-leaning candidates who were eliminated.

Chile's 30,000 voting stations closed at 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT). The first results are expected around 5:30 p.m. EST (2230 GMT).