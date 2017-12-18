Hong, Pivirotto, Kooreman claim final Olympic spots

KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Thomas Hong, Ryan Pivirotto and Jessica Kooreman claimed the final three Olympic team spots at the U.S. short track speedskating trials on Sunday.

Hong and Pivirotto are first-time Olympians. They join John-Henry Kruger, two-time Olympian J.R. Celski and Aaron Tran on the five-member men's short track speedskating team.

Kooreman qualified for her second straight Olympics after competing in the 2014 Sochi Games. She joins Lana Gehring, who competed in the 2010 Vancouver Games, and Olympic rookie Maame Biney on the three-member women's team.

Kruger capped off a dominant weekend with victories in both men's 1000 races. He held off Pivirotto to win the first race and edged out Celski in the second.

Gehring won the second women's 1000 race. Biney finished second and Kooreman took a distant third after colliding with Kristen Santos on the final lap.

Katherine Reutter-Adamek won the first women's 1000, surging ahead of Kooreman on the final lap. Reutter-Adamek, a silver medalist in the 2010 Vancouver Games, fell shy of returning to the Olympics when a third-place semifinal finish kept her out of the A Final in the second race.