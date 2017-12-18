No. 5 Arizona State rallies to beat Vanderbilt 76-64

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tra Holder scored 25 points, Shannon Evans II added 15 and No. 5 Arizona State overcame a dismal start to beat Vanderbilt 76-64 on Sunday.

Arizona State built a national buzz with last week's road win over Kansas and its highest ranking in 36 years.

The Sun Devils (10-0) looked nothing like the team that won at Allen Fieldhouse in the opening minutes against Vanderbilt (3-7), falling into a 13-0 hole as they tossed balls out of bounds and directly to the Commodores.

Once they got rolling, there was no stopping the Sun Devils.

Sharp at both ends, Arizona State used a 26-3 run spanning halftime to turn what started out as an embarrassing performance into a runaway that had Wells Fargo Arena the loudest it's been all season.

Mickey Mitchell provided the Sun Devils a spark off the bench, playing solid defense while grabbing 13 rebounds. Arizona State hit 14 of 28 shots in the second half to remain one of the nation's four undefeated teams.

Saben Lee had 24 points to lead Vanderbilt, which shot 4 of 30 from 3-point range.

Following last Sunday's 10-point win over then-No. 2 Kansas, the Sun Devils moved up to No. 5, their highest ranking since being No. 3 in 1980-81, and received five first-place votes in the Top 25, a program first.

Suddenly, they were a trendy pick to make a Final Four. Bobby Hurley was being touted as a national coach of the year candidate by the coach of Arizona State's biggest rival. A buzz spread across the Valley of the Sun and beyond about the program being touted as "Guard U."

The spotlight appeared to be too bright for the Sun Devils early against Vanderbilt.

Disjointed and struggling with double teams in the post, Arizona State had five turnovers in the game's opening five minutes. The Sun Devils didn't score until Romello White's layup at 14:49, and the fans who were rowdy long before tipoff groaned with each miscue.

Then Arizona State got back to playing the way it had the opening nine games of the season.

The Sun Devils harassed the Commodores into difficult shots late in the shot clock and jumped into passing lanes to create turnovers. Some of the shots they had been missing at the rim started going in, and they made a couple of late 3-pointers after missing their first nine.

Holder had one of those 3s, dropping a deep one at the halftime buzzer that put Arizona State up 30-29.

The Sun Devils kept the engine revving in the second half, scoring 12 straight points to push the lead to 49-31. Vanderbilt made one push, but got no closer than 12.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt showed it can play with highly-ranked teams in the opening 10 minutes. The final 30 showed the Commodores still have plenty of work to do before the SEC season starts.

Arizona State looked like the No. 5 team in the country after its shaky start and could move up in Monday's poll after No. 3 Wichita State lost.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt hosts Houston Baptist on Wednesday.

Arizona State hosts Longwood on Tuesday.

