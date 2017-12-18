Report slams local, US hurricane response in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A report by Refugees International says housing is urgently needed for tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans who lack power and safe water nearly three months after Hurricane Maria damaged their homes.

The nonprofit group recently visited the U.S. territory to survey needs and review the local and federal response to the Category 4 storm. The visit marked the first time the group organized a mission to a U.S. jurisdiction.

Refugees International said in a report shared with The Associated Press that its team was shocked by what it called poor coordination and logistics across the island that have caused delays in aid. It noted the island is still in emergency mode and requires more help.

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency did not return a request for comment Sunday.