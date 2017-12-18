  1. Home
National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/18 05:10
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 3 0 .769 368 250
Buffalo 8 6 0 .571 264 306
Miami 6 8 0 .429 252 342
N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 266 311
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 9 4 0 .692 329 202
Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 273 294
Houston 4 9 0 .308 312 335
Indianapolis 3 11 0 .214 225 368
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 320 251
Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 345 256
Cincinnati 5 9 0 .357 233 305
Cleveland 0 14 0 .000 207 362
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 6 0 .571 359 302
L.A. Chargers 7 7 0 .500 311 255
Oakland 6 7 0 .462 264 304
Denver 5 9 0 .357 254 328
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Philadelphia 11 2 0 .846 404 250
Dallas 7 6 0 .538 316 294
Washington 6 8 0 .429 305 359
N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 199 321
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 4 0 .692 370 263
Carolina 9 4 0 .692 300 262
Atlanta 8 5 0 .615 294 261
Tampa Bay 4 9 0 .308 264 312
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 343 242
Detroit 8 6 0 .571 358 339
Green Bay 7 6 0 .538 285 302
Chicago 4 10 0 .286 234 294
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 396 265
Seattle 8 5 0 .615 314 252
Arizona 6 8 0 .429 246 337
San Francisco 3 10 0 .231 228 314

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Denver 25, Indianapolis 13

Saturday's Games

Detroit 20, Chicago 10

Kansas City 30, L.A. Chargers 13

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 34, Cincinnati 7

Washington 20, Arizona 15

Buffalo 24, Miami 16

Baltimore 27, Cleveland 10

Green Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Oakland, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Cleveland at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Miami at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25

Pittsburgh at Houston, 4:30 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.